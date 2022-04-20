Odisha Record 29 Per Cent Growth In SGST Collection Up To Dec 19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha achieved a growth rate of 26.89 per cent in GST collection with its GST collection of Rs 572.38 crore in the month of December 2018 jumping to Rs 726.29 crore in December 2019.

"With the State GST collection of Rs 726.29 crore in December 2019 against Rs 572.38 crore in December 2018, Odisha achieved a growth rate of 26.89 per cent in GST collection, Commissioner of CT and GST, Odisha stated in a press statement on Thursday.

A similar healthy trend was observed in Central GST collection with the CGST collection of Rs 529.78 crore in December 2019 against Rs 443.58 Cr in December 2018, with a growth rate of 19.43 per cent.

According to the CT and GST department, up to December 2019, Odisha has collected total Rs 6389.47 crore of State GST against the Rs 4955.90 crore collected during the corresponding period of the previous year with the growth rate of 28.89 per cent.

Similarly, Rs 4769.94 crore of Central GST has been collected during the said period against Rs 3715.33 crore Collected during the corresponding period of the previous year with the growth rate of 28.33 per cent.

Moreover, the total GST collection (COST, IGST, SGST & Cess) from April-December 2019 shows a growth rate of 13.89 per cent with the collection of Rs 21750.24 Cr against Rs 19613.71 Cr collected during April-December 2018, the overall growth rate is low due to negative growth rate in IGST and Cess.

In order to further streamline Tax administration under GST, Instructions have been issued to cancel the registration of all the fake/non-serious dealers after field inquiry and further targets have been assigned to conduct a survey of Potential taxpayers not registered under GST to increase the Tax Base, the press statement read.

--ANI