Odisha Police to have dedicated anti-drug trafficking unit

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha government has decided to set up a special narcotic unit within the Special Task Force of State Police to deal with drug trafficking cases.

"Odisha Police has been taking concerted action against drug trafficking for quite some time. STF is in the vanguard of such action and leading the fight against drug trafficking for Odisha Police and State Government have approved Odisha Police proposal for strengthening of STF," Odisha Police said in a statement.

Odisha Police informed that the government has sanctioned 27 new posts for STF including one in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and three in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"The government has also approved our proposal to create a new unit in the STF to exclusively deal with drug trafficking headed by a SP rank officer. So now STF will have two units headed by one SP each, one STF (Narcotics Unit) and another STF (Organized Crime Unit)," read the statement. (ANI)