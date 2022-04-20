Odisha increases VAT on petrol, diesel from today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has increased the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel with effect from Sunday.

The VAT rate for petrol has been hiked from 26 per cent to 32 per cent with effect from May 17, increasing the price by Rs 3.11 per litre. While the VAT rate on diesel has been hiked from 26 per cent to 28 per cent, increasing the price by Rs 1.03 per litre.

With this, the price of petrol and diesel in Bhubaneswar will now be Rs 71.69 and Rs 67.73, respectively, according to a statement by the state government.

With this increase, the Odisha government will collect VAT of Rs 16.60 per litre of petrol and Rs 14.34 per litre of diesel.

Earlier, the state governments of Assam, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others, have increased VAT on petroleum products. (ANI)