Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das shot at by cop in Jharsuguda, accused nabbed

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare minister of Odisha, Naba Kishore Das, was allegedly shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in the Jharsuguda district on Sunday, according to a senior officer. The minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district when the event occurred about 1 p.m. when he got out of his car in Brajrajnagar town to greet the locals.

According to Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi, "Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries." He claimed that locals had captured the suspected ASI and turned him over to the police.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case. "I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery. "Senior officers of crime branch have been asked to go to the spot," Patnaik said in a statement.—Inputs from Agencies