Odisha govt to train MBBS students for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to give extensive training to MBBS students so that they can be deployed to combat the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

The government's decision is aimed to meet the shortage of doctors to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Considering the dearth of doctors, it has been decided that the 7th, 8th & 9th Semester MBBS students of all medical colleges will be trained who could be deployed in case a need arises," an order issued by Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

The government will impart training to MBBS students of the government establishments in the first phase. The private medical colleges will also be required to train the doctors and students simultaneously.

The Odisha government has also decided to train both government and private doctors.

"It is also necessary to train the medical community... doctors, paramedics and others who will be involved in the direct management of the patients in the COVID-19 hospitals and isolation wards of various health facilities," said the chief secretary.

Senior IAS officers Anu Garg and Bhupendra Singh Poonia have been appointed for handling the assignment.

—PTI