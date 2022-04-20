Odisha govt presents supplementary budget of Rs 11,200cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented a supplementary budget of Rs 11,200 crore for the financial year 2020-21 in the winter session of Odisha Assembly on Friday.

The primary focus is Covid-19 response related to health, food and social security, livelihoods, and employment generation, said Pujari.

Besides, it focused to boost the domestic demand and revival of the state economy.

Pujari said the approach in this year's supplementary budget is "re-prioritization of the allocations, with the pandemic being in centre of our focused efforts".

The annual budget of 1.5 lakh crore for the financial year 2020-21 was presented in February this year.

The supplementary provision of Rs 11,200 crore comprises of Rs 2,273 crore towards the administrative expenditure, Rs 7,438 crore towards programme expenditure, Rs 1,484 crore towards disaster management funds and Rs 5 crore towards transfer to local bodies.

A total of Rs 1,627 crore has been allocated for public health care.

Rs 100 crore has been provided for infrastructure development for medical colleges and primary and secondary health institution under Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission.

Besides, Rs 409 crore is provided for strengthening ancillary services in the health sector, which include Rs 305 crore for medical equipment and Rs 104 crore for Nirmal scheme.

Rs 412 crore is provided for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, which include Rs 330 crore towards medicine, Rs 51 crore for emergency ambulance service and Rs 30 crore for Odisha State Treatment Fund.

A total of Rs 2,067 crore have been allocated for rural development, panchayati raj and drinking water.

Total allocation of Rs 1,077 crore have been made for food supply and consumer welfare.

"In spite of the impact of the pandemic on the economy and resources, the state would try to adhere to all prudent fiscal management parameters envisaged in FRBM Act without compromising on the priority sector expenditure as well as expenditure to save lives and livelihoods of the people," said the Finance Minister.

—IANSodu