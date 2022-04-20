Odisha govt invites suggestions for Budget 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday invited suggestions from different sections of society for preparation of the Budget 2021-22.

The government sought suggestions from common people, civil society organisations, different advocacy groups and other stakeholders to participate in the Budget-making process.

The facility will be available for one month from December 22 to January 21 next year, said an official.

The Finance Department has been holding pre-Budget consultations with a cross section of the society.

The department invited suggestions in a structured format on the Budget web portal - budget.odisha.gov.in - to be used as an input in the process of preparation of Budget 2021-22.

Suggestions can also be sent through e-mail, SMS, Whatsapp to the mobile number (+91)9438161111 and through social media platforms like Twitter (@FdOdisha) and Facebook (@FinanceOdisha), the official said.

—IANS