Odisha Government floats global e-Tender for supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has invited online global bids from manufacturers through e-Tender portal for supply of 3.80 crore COVID-19 vaccines.

In a bid to increase the vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Odisha Government has floated a global e-Tender for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the State. Bidders are required to supply the vaccine in four phases and State shall issue separate purchase order for each of them.



"Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has invited online global bids through an e-Tender portal for supply the 3.80 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers", informed the Odisha government in a notice.

OSMC has asked the bidders to supply the vaccine in four phases and for that, the state will issue a separate purchase order. The State Cabinet on May 10 approved the proposal to float a global tender for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bidders can't withdraw their bid after the opening of the technical bid, within the minimum bid validity period of 180 days and also after accepting the Letter of Intent.

Successful bidders will be provided with online tracking facility for knowing goods delivery status at the consignee location and progress on payment by OSMCL.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited - OSMCL (Tender Inviting Authority) is a government of Odisha Enterprise for providing services to the various health care institutions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

One of the key objectives of the OSMCL is to act as the central procurement agency for all essential drugs, equipment and other health commodities for all health care institutions (hereinafter referred to as user institutions) under the Department.

Odisha recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state reported 12,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

As many as 10,649 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Thursday.

The state also recorded 22 Covid-related deaths while 8,665 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. (ANI)