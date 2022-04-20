Odisha CM orders to provide pension to beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme within 15 days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday ordered the state officials to provide pension to the women, who lost their husbands and children, who lost their parents due to COVID-19 within 15 days under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme.

Patnaik, during a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation and its management with Senior Government officials and Collectors, also directed to provide three months advance pension for all Social Security beneficiaries.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister also expressed concern over a large number of cases of black fungus in various parts of the country and directed the authorities to be fully prepared to deal with it. The chief minister also ordered the availability of trained doctors and medicine.

Similarly, the Chief Minister directed all the district hospitals, including the medical colleges in the state, to identify patients with COVID and non-COVID Black Fungus patients and treat them in separate wards.

Hoping that the number of the COVID cases in the ongoing second wave will decrease in the coming weeks, Patnaik said, "Using this experience, we need to be prepared for the possible third wave."

The Chief Minister also directed that special arrangements be made for the children in each district.

"The positive rate in the state is now less than 15 per cent and the number of positive cases in most districts has also dropped. But there is a need for more testing in storm-affected areas," he said.

Patnaik asked to conduct a door-to-door awareness campaign on May 24 and the collectors to take this very seriously and start treating the identified patients on the basis of priority.

Highlighting the vaccination, the Chief Minister said, "Vaccines are the main weapon to fight against future waves and variants. Despite all the obstacles, the government continues to make every effort to increase the supply of vaccines in the state."

The Chief Minister hoped that the supply of vaccines would improve by next month. (ANI)