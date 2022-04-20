Odisha CM launches development projects in Koraput

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 18 crore for 21 villages in Kotia Gram Panchayat of Koraput district and said Kotia will be developed as Model Panchayat.

"The state government is working for all-round development of the district and the steps have been taken to strengthen the education, health, communication, drinking water, electricity etc facilities," he said while addressing the event through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government was also taking the steps for the social security of the people in the region, for ensuring the food security, steps have also been taken.

The projects worth Rs 18 crore was in addition to the ongoing projects of Rs 150 crore for the development of the 21 disputed villages in Kotia Gram Panchayat of the district. (ANI)