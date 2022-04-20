Odisha allows Jatra shows with cap of 2,000 persons

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday released Covid-19 guidelines for March allowing the Jatra organisers to hold shows subject to a ceiling of 2,000 persons.

In an order, the Special Relief Commissioner Office stated maximum 2,000 persons can be allowed to attend Jatra, Opera and Open Air theatre shows subjected to compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols.

Jatra also is known as opera is a kind of theater performance in Odisha.

"Keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, appropriate number of persons (subject to a ceiling of 2,000 persons) will be allowed ensuring maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm i.e., maintaining a distance of six feet from each other and the seating arrangement shall be made accordingly," the guidelines said.

It said that the organisers have to obtain prior approval of the local authorities and comply with the Covid-19 protocols likes wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and provision of thermal scanning during the show.

The guidelines asked the Jatra organisers to provide the facility of online ticket booking and open sufficient number of counters to prevent rush of people.

The organisers shall be responsible for due compliance of these norms/ conditions.

Notably, Jatra artistes and persons associated have been staging a fast-unto-death protest at Lower PMG square in Bhubaneswar demanding permission for the shows with 2,000 spectators.