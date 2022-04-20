ODI hero Martin Guptill recalled to New Zealand Test squad

Wellington: The return of World Cup star Martin Guptill and a call-up for fast-bowler Matt Henry headlined the New Zealand Test squad named on Saturday for the series against England starting next month. Guptill, the leading run scorer in the recent World Cup, has not been required for Test duty since playing the last of his 31 internationals on the New Zealand tour to England in 2013. He has two centuries to his name, including a highest score of 189 and has a batting average of 29.62. "Martin`s a classically-styled batsman and there`s really no reason why he can`t be as influential in the longer game as he is in the short," coach Mike Hesson said when naming the team. However, although included in the 15-man squad, the ODI opener is not assured of breaking into the starting XI and Hesson said he would have a chance to stake his claim in warm-up games against Somerset and Worcester. "This is a stable, established Test side but there will be opportunities for contenders," Hesson said, with Hamish Rutherford and Tom Latham the incumbent openers. Henry, who was thrust into the World Cup squad for the last two games following injury to Adam Milne, breaks into the Test squad through injury to James Neesham. "It`s another step up for Matt but we`ve been impressed by the maturity and skill-set he`s already shown in the ODI format," Hesson said. Given conditions expected in England in May and June, Mark Craig is the sole specialist spinner selected. Following the retirements of Daniel Vettori and Kyle Mills after the World Cup, in which New Zealand were beaten by seven wickets by Australia in the final, all-rounder Mitchell Santner is the one-newcomer to the ODI squad, with Milne also returning. The 23-year-old Santner averaged 36.22 with the bat during New Zealand`s recent domestic season and took 11 wickets with his left-arm orthodox spin. Wicketkeeper BJ Watling will captain the side in the warm-up games while Brendon McCullum completes Indian Premier League commitments. Test Squad Brendon McCullum (Otago, captain), Corey Anderson (Northern Knights), Trent Boult (Northern Knights), Doug Bracewell (Central Stags), Mark Craig (Otago), Martin Guptill (Auckland), Matt Henry (Canterbury), Tom Latham (Canterbury), Luke Ronchi (Wellington), Hamish Rutherford (Otago), Tim Southee (Northern Knights), Ross Taylor (Central Stags), Neil Wagner (Otago), BJ Watling (Northern Knights), Kane Williamson (Northern Knights) ODI and Twenty20 squad McCullum, Anderson, Boult, Grant Elliott (Wellington), Guptill, Henry, Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan (Auckland), Nathan McCullum (Otago), Adam Milne (Central Stags), Ronchi (Wellington), Mitchell Santner (Northern Knights), Southee, Taylor, Williamson Itinerary May 8-11 v Somerset, Taunton Vale May 14-17 v Worcester, New Road May 21-25 v England, First Test, Lords May 29-June 2 v England, Second Test, Headingly June 6 v Leicester, Grace Road June 9 v England, first ODI , Edgbaston June 12 v England second ODI, Kia Oval June 14 v England third ODI, Rose Bowl June 17 v England fourth ODI, Trent Bridge June 20 v England fifth ODI, Riverside June 23 v England Twenty20, Old Trafford AFP