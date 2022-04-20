OCA receives bid documents from 2030 Asian Games candidate cities

Kuwait City: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has received the official bids from the cities of Doha, Qatar and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia offering to host the 21st Asian Games slated to be held in 2030.

The OCA Evaluation Committee, chaired by Wei Jizhong, Life Vice President OCA, will be visiting both the candidate cities in the third week of October to assess the bids, the organisation stated in a media release on Monday.

The host city of the 21st Asian Games 2030 will be decided at the 39th OCA General Assembly, due to be held in Muscat, Oman, on December 16.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in the city of Hangzhou, China, from September 10-25, 2022 and the 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in 2026.

—IANS