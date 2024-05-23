    Menu
    Obscene Video Goes Viral in Kota, Disgraceful Act on Highway

    The Hawk
    May23/ 2024
    The video has rapidly spread on social media, causing public outrage and raising concerns about moral conduct among the youth.

    Kota obscene video screenshot

    Kota (Rajasthan): A disgraceful video has surfaced from Kota, Rajasthan, a city renowned across the country for its educational facilities. The video is reported to be from NH 52 highway in Kota. In the video, a boy and a girl, possibly hostel residents, are seen. 

    Watch: https://x.com/thehawk/status/1793546788349383004 

    The girl is sitting on the bike's tank, clinging to her boyfriend and engaging in obscene acts. The girl is seen kissing her boyfriend in the video. This incident has quickly gone viral on social media, causing widespread outrage among the public.

