Oberoi Group rolls out an enhanced Health and Safety Programme

New Delhi: After aviation, the hospitality industry has felt the heat created by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With international and national borders sealed, tourism has taken a huge hit.

Stepping up to the need of the hour, India's leading luxury hospitality chain, The Oberoi Group, has rolled out an enhanced health and safety programme across at all it's Oberoi and Trident hotels.

Grounded in the principles of 'The Oberoi Dharma', with the guest at the heart of it all, the Group stands committed to being an industry leader when it comes to guest and employee safety. The Oberoi and Trident hotels have always been appreciated and recognised for their immaculate housekeeping and hospitality standards, and now the group is taking additional measures for the safety of their guests and staff across all properties.

"At The Oberoi Group, we have always prioritised the health and safety of our guests and colleagues and have been working relentlessly to welcome guests back at our hotels. It is imperative for us to take extraordinary measures to ensure the wellbeing of our guests, and our people," says Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group.

Adding, "Our stringent health and safety standards are now available on the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Trident Hotels websites in their entirety. We hope this will help our guests understand in detail the measures we have implemented for their safety and perhaps others too may find these standards useful. Every effort will be made to ensure our award winning hotels continue to be the safest and most desirable option for our guests and our employees."



The Health and Safety standards and procedures will be supervised by dedicated Hygiene & Safety Managers at each hotel, as well as by senior members of the hotel management team. TheGroup has also collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services to validate and review their programme. Bureau Veritas will also undertake various virtual and in person training sessions to supervise the implementation of the Hygiene & Safety Standards at Oberoi and Trident hotels.

Food and beverage at the hotels are prepared under impeccably hygienic environments. Restaurants across Oberoi properties ensure safe distancing with necessary safety precautions without diminishing the dining experience of guests. Meals can also be enjoyed by guests in the comfort and privacy of guest rooms, suites and function rooms.

To further support the health and wellbeing of its guests, master chefs across the organisation have researched and developed menus comprising of immunity building wellness dishes and drinks, available at each of the hotels.

Hotels will additionally ensure their fleet of hotel owned and operated cars are thoroughly sanitised before and after each trip. The chauffeurs, like all other staff members, have guest care, safety and wellbeing as their most important priority.

The Oberoi Group has been recognised for providing service which is intuitive, caring and heart felt. Whilst the sincerity and genuine care from each member of staff will remain undiminished, hotels will use technology to minimise contact, whether it is for guests checking in or checking out of hotels or for dining in the restaurants or in their rooms.

The luxury hospitality chain also continues to support the community in this time of need. Many Oberoi and Trident hotels have been distributing healthy packed meals and essential supplies during the lockdown through government agencies, NGOs and local authorities. These meals and supplies go to those who are struggling to make ends meet, as well as for the brave and courageous hospital staff and other key frontline workers.

The comprehensive standards can be viewed on the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Trident Hotels websites at Oberoihotels.com and Tridenthotels.com.

