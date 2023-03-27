OBC community has been hurt: Minister Gajendra Shekhawat slams Rahul

Union Minister criticized the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the Modi surname issue.

New Delhi: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday slammed the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi over the Modi surname issue, and said the entire OBC community has been hurt by this.

Addressing a press conference here, Shekhawat said, "For the last few days, there have been constant efforts to give birth to controversies. Rahul Gandhi has been working as a habitual offender. A few leaders, for whom the Gandhi family is above law and Constitution, are making an outcry over the decision of his disqualification from the House."

He further said, "Had Rahul Gandhi committed the mistake once, the nation would have forgiven him. But his constant committing of such mistakes are a display of his disrespect towards the people, towards the country. Moreover, it's shameful that he is so immersed in ego and pride that he didn't even avail the chance to tender an apology even when given an opportunity by the court."

Shekhawat also rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Veer Savarkar. The minister said, "Rahul Gandhi has insulted the great patriot Veer Savarkar and hurt the sentiments of people who take inspiration from this freedom fighter and his sacrifices. Rahul Gandhi very rightly said that he wasn't Savarkar. If Rahul actually wished to know Savarkar, then he must go to the Andaman Jail and spend time there to realise who Savarkar actually was, what were his sacrifices."

"Rahul Gandhi does not want to leave any opportunity to defame the country and tries to show himself above the law by challenging all the pillars of democracy. Such people who consider themselves above the system are certainly like a threat to democracy," he said. IANS