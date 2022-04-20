Obama delivers New Years' message, says US' best days are still ahead

Washington: Even as the US crossed the 20 million cases of COVID-19 on Friday, former US President Barack Obama on Friday -- while extending greetings for the New Year -- said that 'our best days are still ahead of us'. "After a year that has tested us in unimaginable ways, we've seen how people from all walks of life have stepped up to create change to make things better," Obama tweeted.

The former President added, "Here's to ringing in 2021 with optimism for what's to come and a belief that our best days are still ahead. Happy New Year!" Obama then shared an article published by The Washington Post Friday describing how a group of prison inmates pooled money together to help a high school student pay for his tuition at the private Catholic school he attended, as reported by The Hill.

"And here's a story that reminds us of the power of fresh starts, community, and the good that's in all of us, across the country and around the world," Obama wrote, along with a link to the Post article. His sentiments mirrored those shared by his former vice president, now President-elect Joe Biden who called on Americans to "unite, heal and rebuild" in 2021.

"The challenges we face as a nation will not disappear overnight, but as we look forward to the start of a new year, I'm filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come," Biden wrote in a tweet. "After a year of pain and loss, let us unite, heal, and rebuild in 2021," he added.

The tweets of the President-elect and former President come after a year where the US has seen over 20 million people contracting COVID-19 and over 340,000 people succcumbing to the virus across the country. The pandemic also fuled an economic crisis where Americans filed for unemployment followed by months of socail unrest following the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

During Biden's campaign, Obama made several appearances in TV ads and at rallies, calling for unity and support behind Biden to prevent a second term for President Donald Trump. Ahead of Georgia Senate runoff elections on Tuesday -- that would determine which party controls the upper chamber -- Obama has again used his platform to rally support for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Raphael Warnock. (ANI)