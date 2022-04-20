Obama condemns Paris attacks, says attack on 'all of humanity'

Washington:�US President Barack Obama has condemned the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris saying that the attack is not just on France but on all of humanity and the universal values and also pledged to work with France to bring those responsible to justice. "Once again we've seen an outrageous attempt to terrorise innocent civilians. This is an attack not just on Paris; it's an attack not just on the people of France. But this is an attack on all of humanity and the universal values that we share," Obama told reporters. The US stands prepared and ready to provide whatever assistance that the government and people of France need to respond, Obama said. "The situation is still unfolding. I've chosen not to call President Hollande at this time, because my expectation is that he is very busy at the moment," he said. Obama was briefed on the attacks, which have killed at least 39 people, by his counterterrorism advisor Lisa Monaco. Coincidentally Obama had called Hollande earlier in the day and the two leaders had talked about the upcoming Climate change summit in Paris, which would be attended by the world leaders including US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is a heartbreaking situation. And obviously those of us here in the US know what it's like. We've gone through these kinds of episodes ourselves. And whenever these kinds of attacks happened, we've always been able to count on the French people to stand with us," Obama said. "We don't yet know all the details of what has happened. We've been in contact with French officials to communicate our deepest condolences to the families of those who've been killed, to offer our prayers and thoughts to those who've been wounded. We have offered our full support to them," he said. "The US stands prepared and ready to provide whatever assistance that the government and people of France need to respond," he added. "France is our oldest ally. The French people have stood shoulder to shoulder with the US time and again. And we want to be very clear that we stand together with them in the fight against terrorism and extremism," Obama said. "Paris itself represents the timeless values of human progress. Those who think that they can terrorise the people of France or the values that they stand for are wrong. The American people draw strength from the French people's commitment to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness," he added. "We are reminded in this time of tragedy that the bonds of liberte and egalite, and eternite, not just the values that the French people care so deeply about, but they are values that we share. And those values are going to endure far beyond any act of terrorism or the hateful vision of those who perpetrated the crimes this evening," Obama said. "We're going to do whatever it takes to work with the French people and with nations around the world to bring these terrorists to justice and to go after any terrorist networks that go after our people," he added.