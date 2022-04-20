    Menu
    Obama calls Nigerian president-elect Buhari: White House

    April20/ 2022

    Washington: US President Barack Obama�spoke to Nigerian President-elect Muhammadu Buhari�and outgoing leader Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday, praising both for their role in the country`s first democratic transfer of power. Obama spoke to the men separately to "commend them for their leadership during Nigeria`s election," the White House said.-AFP

