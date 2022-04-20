Washington: US President Barack Obama�spoke to Nigerian President-elect Muhammadu �Buhari�and outgoing leader Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday, praising both for their role in the country`s first democratic transfer of power. Obama spoke to the men separately to "commend them for their leadership during Nigeria`s election," the White House said.-AFP
World
Obama calls Nigerian president-elect Buhari: White House
April20/ 2022
Categories :WorldTags :
Related Post
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023