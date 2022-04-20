NZ Mass Shootings: Toll Rises To 49, PM Calls It One Of The 'Darkest Days'

Christchurch, New Zealand The death toll from attacks on two Mosques of New Zealand's Christchurch rose to 49, while 48 people were injured, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said on Friday.

Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had confirmed 40 deaths, after four gunmen stormed two Christchurch Mosques.

In a press meet, Ms Arden said 10 people were killed at Linwood and 30 at the Deans Ave Mosque near Hagley Park, while injuring 20.

'It was an 'unprecedented' situation and a terrorist attack', she added.

It was obvious the attacks had been planned for some time, said Ms Arden, adding that she could not give any further details about the alleged offenders.

Three men and one woman were arrested in this connection.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said, "We don't have the identities of those who have died yet because those places are in the lock down."

He further said that he would not assume that there aren't other attackers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed one of the gunmen was an Australian citizen, living in New Zealand.

Mr Morrison said he was "shocked, appalled and outraged," at the attack.

"We stand here and condemn absolutely the attack that occurred by an extremist, right wing, violent terrorist.

Mr Morrison said, adding the attack 'reminds us about the evil that is ever present and would seek to strike us out at any time".

The lock down of schools throughout the Christchurch was lifted up.

It is apprehended that the toll may rise. UNI