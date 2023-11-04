NZ's Rachin Ravindra makes history with third World Cup ton, goes past Sachin Tendulkar

Bengaluru (Karnataka): New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continued his monumental run at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, smashing his third ton in the tournament, making him the Kiwi batter with most WC centuries.

Ravindra accomplished this record in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Bengaluru.

Ravindra smashed 108 in 94 balls with 15 fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 114.

With this, Rachin has made three centuries in this World Cup itself, overtaking the likes of Glenn Turner (1975, two centuries), Kane Williamson (2019, two centuries) and Martin Guptill (2015, two centuries) to have the most centuries by a Kiwi batter in a single World Cup edition.

Rachin's three tons are also most by a New Zealand batter in CWC history.

This third century by the all-rounder is also the highest by a batter in their debut World Cup.

Rachin has overtaken one of his idols, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, as he now has three World Cup centuries before turning 25 years of age. Sachin had two WC tons before he turned 25.



Rachin has also levelled with Tendulkar to have most runs in a single WC edition before 25 years of age.

In eight matches so far, Rachin has scored 523 runs at an average of 74.71 with a strike rate of over 107, with three centuries and two fifties. His best score is 123*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament next to South Africa's Quinton de Kock (545 runs).

Sachin also had 523 runs in 1996 World Cup, before he turned 25 runs. With one more group stage match and possibly atleast one knockout match to go, Rachin has a chance to pass Sachin.

Rachin is just 10 runs away from breaking Jonny Bairstow's record of 532 runs (in 11 innings) of most runs by a batter in their debut World Cup.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. With three wins and four losses, Pakistan is at sixth position while NZ is at fourth with four wins and three losses. This match is must win for both teams to keep their semifinal dreams alive.

—ANI