NYT to stop printing sports, travel sections on Sundays in corona times

New York: With people staying home and no sports or barely any travel happening, The New York Times has decided to stop printing sports and travel sections in its Sunday edition, and replace them with an 'At Home' section, Cheddar reported on Thursday.

Citing an internal NYT note, the report said that the new section, which will focus on in-depth stories around people who are sheltering at home, will debut this Sunday.

"The extraordinary nature of this moment has driven remarkable changes in our journalism. It has also caused us to rethink the way we produce traditional elements of the news report and, in particular, the structure of the print newspaper," the note read.

The entire media industry is facing severe advertising crunch globally.

"The Sunday Sports section... will be folded into the front section of the newspaper," the report mentioned.

The Times' average print circulation for weekdays (Monday through Friday) is approximately 443,000 and is 918,000 for Sunday.

According to the report, the Times makes the majority of its money from print subscribers. It earned $623.4 million in print subscription revenue last year.

Last year, the Times brought in $270.2 million in print ads and an additional $260.5 million in digital advertising, it added.

—IANS