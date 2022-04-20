NYC Covid-19 test positivity rate up to 6.78%: Mayor

New York: New York City's coronavirus test positivity rate on a seven-day average has increased to 6.78 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared with 6.69 per cent a day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

There were 180 new hospitalizations and 3,203 new cases of the coronavirus in the city, Xinhua news agency quoted de Blasio as saying on a Twitter post on Saturday.

"Don't let up this weekend. Avoid holiday travel and social gatherings. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask," the Mayor added.

New York City, once the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, has so far reported 24,889 coronavirus deaths and 400,473 confirmed cases.

