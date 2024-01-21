Nyay Yatra: Cong claims 'BJP crowd' in Sonitpur attacked Jairam Ramesh's car

Amidst the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, a disturbing incident unfolded in Assam's Sonitpur. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was allegedly attacked, and media personnel were subjected to misbehavior by individuals associated with a reported BJP gathering. The incident occurred as the Yatra progressed through Sonitpur.

Guwahati: According to a spokesperson, from the Congress party there were reports of a group of troublemakers attacking the vehicle of senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday. The incident occurred in Assams Sonitpur district while media personnel were accompanying the partys 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi was on its day in the state traveling from Biswanth district through Sonitpur to Nagaon.



Mahima Singh, the communications coordinator for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) stated that "the car carrying Ramesh ji and others was attacked while en route to join the yatra procession near Jamugurighat." She further mentioned that they immediately informed the police about the incident and an additional superintendent of police is currently present at the scene.



Singh shared details about how Nyay Yatra stickers were torn off Rameshs vehicle during the attack. The assailants even attempted to attach a BJP flag to it causing damage, to its glass.



Furthermore Singh explained that a vlogger who was covering the yatra had their camera, badge and other equipment confiscated. Members of the partys social media team also faced treatment during this incident.



According to Singh there seemed to be a BJP event taking place in that area at that time. As a result some media personnel had stepped out of their vehicles to capture visuals. This created an situation for them.

"They are refusing to give back the vloggers camera claiming that it wasn't stolen " she added.

