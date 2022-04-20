NY COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths fall to new low

New York: COVID-19 hospitalizations and the three-day average death toll in the New York state has dropped to the lowest level since March, Governor Andrew Cuomo''s office said.

Total hospitalizations on Friday was 799, the first time to drop below 800 since March 18, while the three-day average death toll plunged to 7, the lowest since March 16, Xinhua news agency quoted the office as saying on Saturday.

"As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news... I urge residents to stay New York tough and not give up the ground we''ve worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home," Cuomo said in a statement.

Of the 69,203 tests conducted across the state on Friday, 730, or 1.05 per cent were positive, bringing the statewide COVID-19 case to 401,029, he added.

In an interview on WAMC Northeast Public Radio late Friday, Cuomo said that despite a 14-day quarantine for people coming to New York from high-risk states, he was still concerned about a resurgence.

"How do you catch somebody driving in, right? I mean, it''s very very difficult, it''s trying to catch water in a screen," he said.

"It rises up in the other states and then is going to come back here from the other states. That''s what''s going to happen. The only question is how far up our rate goes. But you can''t have it all across the country and not come back."

Starting on Sunday, concessions will be allowed at state ocean and lakefront beaches, the governor said late Friday.

"As always, New Yorkers and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face masks as appropriate, and local governments will be actively monitoring to ensure compliance," Cuomo added in Saturday''s statement.

