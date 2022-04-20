NY allows pools, playgrounds to reopen

New York: The US state of New York is allowing cities and counties to open public pools and playgrounds at their discretion while following state guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Local governments "have to use their judgment here", Cuomo said on Thursday at his daily briefing.

"Everybody wants to swim, I understand. Everybody doesn''t want to see a spike in COVID again. Sometimes ''yes'' is not the right answer."

Cuomo said local authorities need to track COVID-19 infections on a daily basis to guide their actions, reports Xinhua news agency.

"If the positives are in a cluster, a neighbourhood that has that pool, don''t open the pool," he said.

Five regions in the state are set to enter phase three of reopening on Friday, allowing indoor dining in restaurants and personal care services to resume.

Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier, all in upstate, were the first batch in the state to start reopening process on May 15.

Still, Cuomo urged people across the state to continue to take precautions, including wearing masks, washing hands, and practicing social distancing.

"This COVID has not gone away," said Cuomo, adding that new cases are increasing in over 20 states after their reopening.

The total COVID-19 cases in the US has currently reached 2,023,385, with 113,820 deaths.

According to The Washington Post, since the start of June, more than a dozen US states, including Texas and California, have recorded their highest-ever seven-day average of new cases, partly caused by the protests for racial justice that have swept the country in the past two weeks.

Cuomo said he is not clear how protests will affect New York''s trend of infections, though currently the total hospitalizations are down and the daily death toll is near the lowest point at 36.

"That can change, and that can change overnight," he warned.

A total of 736 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total to 380,892, according to the local government.

--IANS