NVLI has a total of about 3.04L digital artefacts & more than 34.91L bibliographic entries

New Delhi (The Hawk): National Virtual Library of India has been developed and launched as Indian Culture Portal (ICP) on 10.12.2019 to showcase all forms of tangible and intangible cultural heritage of India.

· It has a total of about 3.04 lakh digital artefacts, with metadata. It also has more than 34.91 lakh bibliographic entries.

· The content is presented in 18 curated categories, namely, Rare Books, E-Books, Archives, Gazettes and Gazetteers, Manuscripts, Museum Collections, Paintings, Audios, Intangible Cultural Heritage, Photo Archives, Images, Videos, Content from UNESCO, Research Papers, Indian National Bibliography, Reports & Proceedings, Union Catalogues and Other Catalogues.

· It also has 12 categories of created content, namely, Stories, Snippets, Photo Essays, Forts of India, Textiles and Fabrics of India, Historical Cities of India, Musical Instruments of India, Food and Culture, Virtual Walkthroughs, Freedom Archives – Unsung Heroes, Ajanta Caves and The North- East Archive.

· The portal is currently available in English and Hindi.

· The portal can be accessed through an App called Indian Culture, available on both Android phones and iPhone.

· The portal is available through the Umang App.

The Ministry ensures that all its Organizations handover both bibliographical and digital resources to the National Virtual Library of India for integration on the Indian Culture Portal on a regular basis.

An Outreach team under the National Virtual Library of India has been constituted for promotion of Indian Culture Portal in Educational Institutions across the Country. Presentations, Events etc. are organised on a daily basis at various Educational Institutions for promotion of Indian Culture Portal (NVLI project).

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture Shri G.Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.