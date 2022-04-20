Nutrition Month Vital In Making India Strong And Capable, Says Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) is not just a formality but an important step towards making India strong and capable.

"It should be kept in mind that no kid is left out during the campaign that will last for one month. Due to proper coordination, there was no outbreak of viral diseases such as Dengue, Kala-azar, Chikungunya, Filaria etc in Uttar Pradesh this time," he said.

The Chief Minister launched the 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaign from his 5 Kalidas Marg residence in the state capital on Sunday. He said, for the last five years all the programmes and schemes launched in the country were aimed at making India united and excel in every field. "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that ultimately took shape of a massive public movement is commendable. This programme will also fulfill the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Chief Minister said, if a country's children are weak and malnourished, the youth of that nation could never be strong. "Public participation is needed in battle against malnutrition to make this campaign successful," he said.

The Chief Minister said the citizens of eastern Uttar Pradesh were angry over encephalitis menace. "In last 2 years, through concerted efforts of the health department and other concerned departments, we have successfully checked the spread of this disease. Public awareness and mass movement played an important role in this regard," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Welfare Minister Swati Singh said, it was a welcome move that this campaign will be celebrated as a festival due to initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She further urged people to participate for the cause and said we would be able to completely root out malnutrition from the state.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said it was for the first time that 'annaprashan', birthday and function of Nutrition Month was being held at the residence of the Chief Minister. He said around 50% children are not able to develop physically and mentally due to malnutrition and this could be eradicated only with public awareness.

Earlier the event kickstarted with lightening of the traditional lamp by the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also released the report on health mela and three books. Nutrition Month to be celebrated in four phases. The main objective of the event that will last from September 1 to 30, is to ensure proper care, providing nutrition supplements to children in the first 1000 days after birth and saving them from diarrhoea, and prevention of anemia and promoting hygiene in adolescent girls. This campaign will be organised in four phases. First week - Male participation week, Second week - Adolescent girls week, Third week - Children week and Fourth week - will be celebrated as Mother week.

Chief Minister also launched Yatharth app during the event. This app has been made with the joint collaboration of Piramal Foundation. This app will be helpful in retrieving information about field visits by officers of Child development and Nutrition Department.

Around 40 kids were distributed meals during the event that was cooked by their mothers. The CM himself served meals to a few children. Birthday of a girl Anaya Tiwari was also celebrated.

The CM distributed poshan potli to four girls in the age group of 12 to 14 years who do not got to school, while 'godbharai' was organised for four expecting mothers. Nutritional food was distributed among them.

Health check up was conducted of all the women and children who participated in the event. 'Annaprashan' of four infants of 6 to 7 months was also performed. UNI