Nushrratt Bharuccha looks electrifying in hot pink bikini in appreciation post

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharucha looks stunning in her new social media post, striking a pose in a hot pink bikini.

Nushrratt posted a string of pictures from a sea facing hotel room. In the images, she is seen flaunting a svelte figure in a bubble gum pink bikini paired with a pristine white cover up. She completed her look with sunglasses.

"This is an appreciation post for all that I had when I had it... all that I did when I did. One year later, today I remember it all so fondly.. miss it all so dearly but feel so blessed and lucky to have had it. To have lived it the way I wanted it. So thank you Universe for giving me all that you have, the way that you have! #Gratitude," Nushrratt wrote alongside the image.

The actress has started working on her next film, "Chhorii". Her latest film "Chhalaang", streams on OTT.

—IANS