Nushrratt Bharruccha starts shooting for 'Chhorii' in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Actress Nushrratt Bharruccha has commenced shooting for her next film, Chhorii, in Madhya Pradesh. The shoot began in Pipariya, Hoshangabad district on Wednesday.

The filming kicked off after the mahurat puja, which was attended by the cast and crew who kept their masks on. The team will film throughout December across the state, with a few days to be shot subsequently in Mumbai in the final schedule.

The locations include dense sugarcane fields and villages. In addition, an elaborate set has been constructed to recreate typical village dwellings.

"Chhorii" is a horror film with a social message. It also stars Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.

The film is directed by Vishal Furia, known for his Marathi film "Lapachhapi". —IANS