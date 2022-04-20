Nushrat: Blessed to be with family amid pandemic

Mumbai: Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who turned a year older on Sunday, feels blessed to be with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this point I am completely blessed and grateful to be with my family. I have family in Gujarat, in the US too and they are all safe. This phase has allowed me some time for self-reflection about how we were living our life''s worth, whatever ways and means we had and believed to have it forever.

"No one ever imagined or prepared for a situation like this. But now I feel this is a new normal. I feel extremely happy, grateful, and content with whatever I have at this very moment," Nushrat said.

Sharing a glimpse of her "house birthday party", Nushrat posted a video on Insta Story in which she is seen grooving along with her mother to Madhuri Dixit Nene''s song "Dum Duma Dum".

On the work front, Nushrat will be seen opposite RajKummar Rao in "Chhalaang".

--IANS