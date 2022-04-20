Nushrat Is All Set To SCARE You!

Mumbai: Nushrat Bharucha will feature in her first horror film, Chhori, after the lockdown ends.



The project is the Hindi remake of the Marathi horror hit film, Lapachhapi.

Vishal Furia, who directed Lapachhapi, will helm the Hindi remake as well.

The movie is described as a 'genre-breaking take on horror' as it chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror.

Chhori is the first movie project for India's Abundantia Entertainment and America's Crypt TV.

Abundantia is developing the film through its horror content vertical, Psych.

Crypt was founded by Jack Davis and film-maker Eli Roth in 2015 and is backed by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions.

'I am delighted that we are extending our content philosophy further with the Hindi remake of Lapachhapi in partnership with Crypt TV and Jack Davis,' Abundantia's Vikram Malhotra said in a statement.

'I am confident that our collaboration on this film will allow us to create some irresistibly scary content,' Malhotra added.

'Vikram Malhotra has always backed high-quality, progressive, stories and known to make films with strong female voices and as an actor, I couldn't ask for more,' Nushrat said.

'Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose expertise in this genre is unparalleled, makes this even more thrilling,' she added.

'I have enjoyed some of their content thoroughly and in my very first meeting with Jack we connected instantly on how we envisaged this genre and film. I am looking forward to beginning my experience with each one of them,' Nushrat said.

Nushrat, who has acted in the Pyaar Ka Punchama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, said she is excited to be a part of Chhori.

'This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful,' Nushrat said. 'I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we've finally collaborated.'—PTI



