Nursing Student Commits Suicide In UP Medical College

Muzaffarnagar: A girl student of nursing allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling in her room at Ghasipur village here, police said Thursday.

The girl, who was pursuing nursing course at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, was Wednesday found hanging in her room, they said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding efforts are on to ascertain the reason behind her extreme step.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old labourer, who was missing for last one day, was last evening found hanging from a tree near a brick kiln at Kudana village in Shamli district, police said.

Shripal, who worked in a brick kiln, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the tree, they said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, two persons allegedly attempted to commit suicide in separate incidents, police said. A 25-year-old man allegedly attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire at Niyazupura locality here yesterday, they said, adding he was admitted to the district hospital. Another man, aged 27, had allegedly poured kerosene oil himself to commit suicide over some family dispute in Purkazi town here, police said. The man has been taken into police custody, they added.