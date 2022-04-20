Nursing staff strike in Patna AIIMS adds to patients woes

Patna: At least 400 nursing staff at the Patna AIIMS have gone on strike, adding to the hospital administration's problems in managing the treatment of patients in this coronavirus crisis situation, officials said on Thursday.

The striking non-permanent nurses have a number of demands including job security, increase in salary, health insurance, leave benefits like that of permanent employees.

The striking nurses said they have made a big contribution in the fight against Covid-19 and in such a situation if any of them fall ill, they should get medical facilities like the permanent staff.

The Patna AIIMS has been converted into a full-fledged Covid-19 treatment facility.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS administration said that it has accepted some of the demands of the striking staff.

However, the nurses' strike is still on and the administration officials are constantly talking to them.

In Bihar, the number of coronavirus positive patients has crossed 30,000 out of which more than 200 infected people have died so far.

—IANS