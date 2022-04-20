Nursing staff protest against leave cancellation in Patna

Patna: The nursing staff at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) began an agitation on Sunday over the cancellation of leaves till April 5.

The nursing staff, particularly women, are angry with the authorities for the cancellation of weekly leaves, natural leaves and festival leaves (Holi) in view of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The staff sat on a dharna inside the medical superintendent's office at PMCH, demanding a roll back of the decision given that Holi is one of the most important festivals in Bihar. The nurses raised slogans against the Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We had written letters to the medical superintendent and Dean of PMCH on Saturday, but they refused to pay attention to our plea," said a women nurse, requesting anonymity.

As per the directive, doctors, junior resident doctors, medical superintendents, directors, paramedical staff, JNM and ANM employees will not be able to take leave till April 5.

The health department further directed those medical staff who are on leave to join their respective hospitals and medical colleges immediately.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had directed the top officials of the health department to scan the travel histories of every individual coming into Bihar.

Due to Holi on March 29, migrant labourers are returning homein large numbers. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to intensify checking at the railway stations, bus stands, airports etc. and make people aware about the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

Vibha Kumar Singh, a civil surgeon in Patna, said: "We have declared 15 micro containment zones in Patna and are closely monitoring the development. We will increase the number of containment zones accordingly."

"In the last 24 hours, 88 new Covid-19 were reported from different parts of the state. Among them, 41 cases were reported from Patna, including two persons who succumbed to the disease. We have 472 active cases in Bihar at present," said an official from the health department.

—IANS