Nurses protest after doctor allegedly slaps hospital nurse in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Nurses of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College halted their services and held a protest after one of the nurses was allegedly slapped by a junior doctor after a verbal altercation on Monday.

"The nurse has complained. Action will be taken after speaking to the doctor about the incident" said the Superintendent in Incharge of the hospital.

The incident happened yesterday when a junior doctor allegedly slapped one of the nurses during a verbal altercation. The nurses held a day-long protest inside the hospital premises demanding adequate action against the junior doctor. (ANI)