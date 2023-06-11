Numerical Concepts

Vijay Garg

In common life, such beliefs about numbers continue to do their work that many times they play the game of auspicious and inauspicious with people in a strange way. Even though they have no influence, they control the movements of people many times. Many times it can be seen in the hotels of India that thirteen number rooms are not available. There are many such numbers, which are considered inauspicious in the society. There is also a number thirteen in this. There is no strong explanation of when the number thirteen became inauspicious. Rajasthan Another caste belonging to the Marwar region of India does not consider twelve as auspicious. When the people of this caste give anything as a gift, then the number is not twelve. They believe that after someone's death, according to Shradh Karma, we do twelfth of the dead person, so this number is not auspicious in our life. So would the head of the source of 'The Thirteenth' go here only? Once while traveling to Banaras, a person bought some household articles from a grocery shop along with other items. uThe total cost of these goods was four hundred and twenty rupees. The young man sitting in the shop said that you give one rupee less. On asking the reason, the young man said that I will not take 'four hundred and twenty' rupees. Although the young man was not ready to reduce even a rupee during the f

irst negotiation of goods, but when the bill came 'four hundred and twenty rupees', he started insisting on taking a rupee less. Eventually, by giving him one rupee more, the number of 'four hundred and twenty' was made worthy of his taking. Actually, 'four hundred twenty' is a section of the Indian Penal Code. This section on crime like theft is applicable. Even though this section has nothing to do with that bill, we have made this number in our mind too inauspicious. Thus, in our normal life, we consider even three digit numbers as inauspicious. Many things have been made up about the number three. For example, 'Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada' and 'Teen Tiktok Maha Vikat'. Most people try not to come across the number three in their lives. Three is ingrained in the mind from childhood itself as an unlucky number. As a result, it would be an effort that the number three should not be used in any work.Come Whenever one has to go somewhere for some auspicious work, it is tried that three people should not go for that work. If it is less or more than that then it will be fine. Thus the number three has never done any harm. Don't know, for what reasons we consider numbers like eleven, twenty one, fifty one, one hundred and one auspicious and use these numbers in religious and auspicious works. No one has any proof that using these numbers considered auspicious has brought any additional benefit to anyone.It has also not happened that anyone has been harmed by not using these numbers. Then why do we do this kind of 'atrocities' on these numbers? Similarly, many wrong things have been ingrained in the mind about the days of the week. Most of the people in India do not buy any new things like electronic goods, vehicles etc. on Saturdays. Many people also do not buy things made of mustard oil and iron on Saturdays. People of a particular caste in Bihar's Sasaram city do not buy anything new even on Thursdays. behind it they sayThat Thursday is their 'honor' day. It is not good to travel in such and such a direction on certain days, this belief is also ingrained in our lives. However, the market has also made its presence felt in this game of numbers. The envelope which is available in the market to give money as a gift in marriage etc., has a coin of one rupee already in it, so that people do not have any problem in finding one rupee and this game of auspicious and inauspicious numbers Keep going The absurdity of numbers has been so firmly planted in the mind that We have still not been able to get out of it and even today many times we become its 'victims'. We talk about becoming Vishwaguru, but we are so much afraid of using certain numbers in our life as if these numbers have harmed us!

