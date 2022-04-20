Number Of Covid Cases Declines In U'khand, Dehradun Continues To Lead The Tally

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 49,248 on Thursday as 365 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 39,836 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,544. The state's toll rose to 625 as fourteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 243. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 801. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 80.89 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 62 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital, Haridwar, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal followed with 53, 50, 44, 41 and 39 cases respectively. That apart, 26 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 14 Champawat, 13 Almora, 9 Pithoragarh, 7 Uttarkashi, 6 Bageshwar and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.

