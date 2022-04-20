Number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico surpasses 230,000: Health Ministry

Mexico City: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased by 5,681 within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 230,000, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the death toll had risen by 741 to 28,510 within the same period of time.

"As of today, 231,770 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 28,510 people have died of this disease," Alomia said in a televised address.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,432 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 648 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 514,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

—ANI