Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 21,600, Death Toll Stands at 1,685

Tehran: The number of coronavirus infections in Iran has surpassed 21,600, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Sunday, adding that the death toll has reached 1,685.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,028 new cases of the coronavirus were detected, To date, 21,638 cases of the infection have been reported. Unfortunately, [over the last 24 hours], 129 patients have died, the total death toll has reached 1,685," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

So far, at least 7,913 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.

ANI