Number Of Corona Patients Increases To 12 In Bijnor Police Sealed The Locality

Chandpur( Bijnor): Amidst the nationwide lockdown, Shahchandan, the locality of Chandpur City has been sealed by the Tehsil administration due to being found here a corona patient. On Wednesday the reports of four more persons including a woman and three from the same family, have come as corona positive in the distt hospital. The distt administration has sealed the village of these patients to control the spread of the pandamic. All these persons have attended the Tablighi Jamaat held in Najimuddin, Delhi, last month. The youth of Mandi Kotla, Chandpur, was found Corona patient in Kanpur two weeks ago and his locality Mandi Kotla was also sealed. So this youth was also quarantined in the distt centre, said the Police. Mr Ghanshyam Verma, SDM Chandpur, Mr Rakesh Shrivastav, Dy.SP. and the Inspector Mr Ajay Kumar, Kotwali incharge, have appealed the people to follow the lockdown completely.

The number of Corona Patients in distt Bijnor has increased to 12 during the lockdown. On the otherhand the distt administration is leaving no stone unturned to make the lockdown successful.