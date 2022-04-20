Number Of Beds In The Covid Ward At AIIMS Rishikesh Doubled, One More ICU Added

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh has increased the number of beds in the Covid ward as well as increased ICU facilities. Now two ICUs are working for the serious patients admitted in the Covid ward in which 30 ventilators have been arranged.

Thirty patients are admitted to the Covid ward of AIIMS Rishikesh, who are corona infected and are undergoing treatment at various levels. As the number of corona infected patients continues to rise at the state level, AIIMS has added the number of beds as well as ICU ward. Prof UB Mishra, Dean of Hospital Administration AIIMS Rishikesh said that the Covid ward of the hospital initially had 100 beds, which has now increased to 200 beds. Apart from this, Patient Remote Sensing System has also been installed in two wards. This facility will reduce the risk of infection to hospital staff looking after Covid patients. He also said that Covid ward earlier had only one ICU, but now another intensive care unit has been set up for critical patients. In the new ICU, 15 additional ventilators have also been arranged, so that they can readily be used when needed. It is worth mentioning that the risk of corona infection increases during rainy season. To this end, AIIMS has made these additional arrangements for the convenience of Covid patients.