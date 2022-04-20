Number of Australian bush fires to increase: Report

Canberra: The number of bush fires that threaten Western Australia is set to increase, climate reports said Tuesday. A Climate Council report titled `The Heat Is On`, detailed that if carbon emissions were not effectively managed and reduced, bush fires could double by the year 2090, Xinhua reported. The report`s co-author Lesley Hughes said there lies clear danger for the state going forward and that being proactive could save it from devastation. The report also recommended that the number of firefighters be doubled before 2030 in order for the state to effectively combat fires during high risk seasons. Further data released by the report detailed that nine of the 10 hottest years in Western Australia`s history have occurred since 1991. A statement from the office of federal Environment Minister Greg Hunt said the government is "investing $2 billion to reduce carbon emissions in Australia". In 2009, bush fires in Victoria state`s Murrindindi area killed at least 40 people and destroyed properties. Jan 2, bush fires started in South Australia had damaged 38 houses and more than 12,500 hectares of land in the region. At least 29 people were hospitalised due to various injuries including serious or life-threatening wounds. Reuters