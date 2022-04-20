Number Of Active COVID-19 Cases Crosses 100 In Noida

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,755, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district continued its upward trend to reach 102, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

There were 93 active cases on Saturday and 85 on Friday, according to the data.

Two patients were discharged during the 24-hour period, pushing the number of overall recoveries to 25,562, the fifth-highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a death toll of 91, with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients is 99.25 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP rose to 3,036 from 2,770 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,743 and the death toll was at 8,759 on Sunday, the data showed. —PTI