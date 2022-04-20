Nuclear Capable Prithvi-II Missile Successfully Test Fired From ITR

Balasore: The night trial of nuclear -capable medium range surface to surface missile 'Prithvi-II' was successfully test fired twice from launch complex -III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur on sea, on the Odisha Coast today.

User trail of the Prithivi –II , the Surface- to- surface medium range home grown ballistic missile is test fired twice between 7 pm and 7.15 pm today.

The nuke capable missile having range of 350 km and having capacity of carrying payload between 5,00 -1,000 KG was successfully test fired in quick succession within a span of 15 minutes. The test was conducted by the Strategic force command (SFC) with the support of ITR scientists, said sources.

The missile is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines. It uses advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target, the sources added.

The missile trajectory was tracked by the DRDO radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations located along the coast of Odisha, sources said adding the downrange teams on board the ship deployed near the designated impact point in the Bay of Bengal monitored the terminal events and splashdown.

The last test of the missile was conducted June 27, 2019.

Prithivi is one of the five missiles under various stages of development as part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme(IGMDP).

Several scientists of the DRDO and officials of the ITR were present during the test fire of Prithivi-II Missile. UNI