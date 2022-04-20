Nuclear Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Agni-V Successfully Test Fired Off Odisha Coast

Bhubaneswar: The nuclear-capable long-range inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) Agni-V with striking range of 5,000 km was today successfully test fired from Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.

Developed by Defence Research Development Organisation, the three-stage, solid propellant surface to surface missile was test-fired at around 1330 hours.

The Auto launch of the missile whose entire three-stage trajectory of propulsion, dropping and falling at appropriate times into Bay of Bengal was monitored by a sophisticated array of equipment, the defence sources said. Ships located in mid-range and at the target point tracked the vehicle and witnessed the final event. All the radars and electro-optical systems along the path monitored the parameters of the missile in real time.

The sophisticated missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne and is equipped with with multiple independent targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) which means the missile can target several areas simultaneously with its warhead. The missile jointly developed by the Strategic Force Command and DRDO with most advance technology in terms of navigation guidance, war head and engine, was first test fired on April 19, 2012. Sources said, today's test was the seventh since 2012 and the last test was conducted on June 3, 2018. The test-fire of the first of its kind missile demonstrates giant strides taken by India in its integrated missile development programme.

In the Agni series of missiles developed by the DRDO scientists, Agni-V is the most advanced version having several new technologies incorporated in it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine. India already has Agni-I with around 700-km strike range, Agni-II with nearly 2,000 km, Agni-III and IV with about 3,000 plus km-range in its armoury. UNI