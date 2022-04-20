NTPC To Spend Rs 25 Cr To Re-Develop Civil Facilities In Kedarnath Town

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said that it will re-develop civic facilities in Kedarnath town at a cost of Rs 25 crore under a pact with Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, NTPC Ltd has signed an agreement with Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust for the re-development of civic amenities worth Rs 25 crore in Kedarnath town, a company statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand and MSD Bhattamishra, Executive Director (CSR/R&R/LA), NTPC in the presence of D. K. Patel, Director (HR), NTPC Ltd.

The CSR has been an integral part of NTPC's business of power generation and the power major aims to light up the lives of millions of Indians through its CSR efforts.

The NTPC has been supporting varied initiatives such as basic infrastructure development, education, community health & sanitation, capacity building and gender empowerment.

The NTPC Group has 71 power stations including 29 renewable projects. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction which includes 5 GW of renewable projects.

Uninterrupted supply of electricity through environment-friendly energy projects at affordable prices has been the hallmark of NTPC. —PTI