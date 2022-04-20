NTPC gears up for International Yoga Day 2021













Mumbai (The Hawk): NTPC Limited, India's largest integrated energy company is all set to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 across its operational areas. The power warriors across NTPC are bringing out their yoga mats to gear up for the International Yoga Day and to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, even being at home.

Preparations are in full swing across all power stations.

NTPC is preparing for webinars, competitions, lectures, conferences, LIVE Yoga sessions, Yoga trainings for all employees and their families ensuring Covid Appropriate behaviour & all protocols.

The word 'Yoga' originates from the Sanskrit word 'Yuj', which means 'to join' or 'to yoke' or 'to unite'. According to Yogic scriptures, yoga leads to a flawless harmony between the mind and body.

Practise of Yoga has been flourishing for years and is a success story for maintaining both physical and mental health. Each yogic activity is a key to improving flexibility, strength, balance and attaining harmony.

COVID-19 pandemic has added stress and anxiety among people. Yoga can be the healer for both psychological and emotional along with physical well-being.



