NTPC Barauni Secures First Rank At 4th National Water Awards, In Best Industry Category

New Delhi (The Hawk): NTPC Barauni has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank in the Best Industry Category at the 4th National Water Awards. The recognition given by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India highlights NTPC’s unwavering commitment and exceptional efforts in the conservation and management of water resources.

NTPC’s pursuit of sustainable practices and dedication to environmental stewardship have played a crucial role in the achievement of this remarkable feat. The company has implemented a series of innovative initiatives to conserve and manage water resources effectively. NTPC’s efforts have not only resulted in significant water savings but have also reduced its environmental footprint.

The award was presented by the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar to CMD, NTPC Gurdeep Singh and Head of Project, NTPC Barauni, Rajeev Khanna in the august presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, at an event held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today, June 17, 2023. This prestigious recognition from the Ministry of Jal Shakti further strengthens NTPC’s commitment to sustainable practices and encourages the company to continue its efforts towards preserving and managing water resources effectively. NTPC remains dedicated to its mission of contributing to the nation's growth while embracing environment-friendly practices.