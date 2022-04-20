NTPC announces recruitment of an all-Female Engineers batch on Women’s Equality Day

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Women’s Equality Day, NTPC Ltd has recruited its first all-Female Engineering Executive Trainees (EETs) batch to reaffirm its stand on diversity and inclusion.

Company has envisioned an all-female Operation Control Room at NTPC in the near future, towards a brighter future ahead for females in the organisation.

Out of 50 offers sent by NTPC, 30 Female Executive Trainees (ETs) have already joined the company between 31st July and 6th August 2021.

This special all-female EET batch is currently undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at NTPC’s state of the art Regional Learning Institutes (RLIs) located at NTPC Sipat, NTPC Vindhyachal and NTPC Simhadri in the Mechanical, Electrical and Control & Instrumentation (C&I) disciplines.

NTPC is establishing the regular interaction of new recruiters with the senior management and other employees to ensure that the youngsters are assimilated into the spirit & culture of the organization.

NTPC has been working on improving its gender ratio wherever possible. It has always believed in providing equal opportunity to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring practices.

As a responsible corporate citizen, NTPC has institutionalized policies like Human Rights and Right to Equal Opportunity. NTPC promotes equality and diversity amongst its employees. To support the women workforce, company adheres to policies like Child Care Leave with Pay, Maternity Leave, Sabbatical leave and NTPC Special Child Care Leave on Adoption of a Child/Delivering Child through Surrogacy. Statutory requirements and policy guidelines are adhered to without any discrimination.